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Dr. Erickson Press Conference
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89 views • October 12, 2020
Here is a must watch video of a press conference given by two prominent medical doctors who own and operate one of California's largest health care clinical chains. They are also one of the largest testers for CoVid-19 in that state. They held a press conference when the nationwide lock-downs, social distancing, and masking mandates went into effect in order to lay out the science and statistics for you, explaining how there is absolutely NO SCIENCE behind this lock-down of society by our government, and that everything that's currently being done in the name of protecting society from CoVid-19; things that are being dictated to us by the CDC, NIH, and WHO are actually counterproductive and totally unnecessary to fight this pandemic.
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