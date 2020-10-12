Dr. Erickson Press Conference

Here is a must watch video of a press conference given by two prominent medical doctors who own and operate one of California's largest health care clinical chains. They are also one of the largest testers for CoVid-19 in that state. They held a press conference when the nationwide lock-downs, social distancing, and masking mandates went into effect in order to lay out the science and statistics for you, explaining how there is absolutely NO SCIENCE behind this lock-down of society by our government, and that everything that's currently being done in the name of protecting society from CoVid-19; things that are being dictated to us by the CDC, NIH, and WHO are actually counterproductive and totally unnecessary to fight this pandemic.