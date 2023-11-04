Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"IT SURVIVED 1600 YEARS of Occupations & Invasions, but it Couldn't Survive Israel" - Israeli Bombing of Gaza’s Historic Church of Saint Porphyrius - Richard Medhurst
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
976 Subscribers
84 views
Published Yesterday

"It survived 1600 years of various occupations and invasions, but it couldn't survive Israel"

Now gone by air strikes. Was the Oldest Church in GAZA the (Holy Land). 

Richard Medhurst on the Israeli bombing of Gaza’s historic Church of Saint Porphyrius

Cynthia... I posted a video about 2 weeks ago, when the church was flattened. Displaced civilians there, trying to find safety that were killed and injured. 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket