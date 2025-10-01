BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Col Doug Macgregor: U.S. Prepares for War
What is happening
What is happening
9730 followers
2
279 views • 1 day ago


Streamed live 3 hours ago

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavis...


Doug argues that despite President Trump’s claims of having ended wars (and his push for a Nobel), evidence shows the U.S. appears to be re-arming and positioning forces for renewed conflict in the Middle East. Key points:


The Trump 21-point “peace plan” for Israel–Hamas is described as effectively dead on arrival because what Netanyahu accepted differs significantly from what was proposed, making an actual peace settlement unlikely.


With the plan failing, Israeli leadership may prepare for a new phase of intense military action in Gaza — including massive bombing campaigns — potentially increasing civilian casualties dramatically.


U.S. military assets are reportedly moving toward the region (tanker/air refuelers, large gravity bombs, older Tomahawk cruise missiles), which the guests interpret as preparation for possible strikes and a sign the U.S. is conserving high-end missile inventory.


There are signs of high-level coordination: recent meetings between Netanyahu and Trump, and a gathering of senior U.S. generals, are read as aligning assets and plans.


The discussion raises the prospect that Israel could open a wider front against Iran to distract from Gaza; Iran has warned it would retaliate against both Israel and U.S. targets if attacked.


Analysts caution that Iranian integrated air defenses have improved but are not at full effectiveness, which some see as an incentive to strike sooner rather than later.


The guests doubt that decapitating Iran’s leadership would collapse the regime and warn that Iranian society may be more cohesive and resilient than U.S./Israeli planners assume.


Political dynamics matter: U.S. public opinion and congressional support are shifting, and Israel is reportedly investing in social-media influence to shore up support — factors that could affect timing and scope of future actions.


Overall tone: the episode warns that political rhetoric about “peace” is at odds with military preparations and that a renewed Israel–Iran conflict (with U.S. involvement or exposure) is a credible risk.

Transcript

Keywords
irantrumpusisraelgenocidegazawest bankcol doug macgregorprepares for war
