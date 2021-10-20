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Questions For Johnathan. Urban Homesteading, Dehydrating Foods And More 10-19-2021
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73 views • October 20, 2021
Johnathan Ramirez is back again for another segment of questions for Johnathan! This segment is part of the solutions side of Waking the Future! Please forgive the video as John was finishing up his day and it was getting dark as he made his way back to his home.
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http://www.thrivingearthfarm.com/
https://www.pigandleaf.com/
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
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