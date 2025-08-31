BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WEEKLY WAR REPORTS | The 80/20 Threshold, Trump's Wartime Authority, and the Coming Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
62 followers
14 views • 22 hours ago

This wartime briefing decodes the critical signals that the landscape is shifting. We analyze the cryptic meaning behind Trump's mention of "80/20"—the alleged threshold of public awareness that now unlocks the "Hammer of Justice."


Then, we dive deep into a Guardian intelligence update revealing how President Trump, as a wartime commander, transferred authority to the military under Continuity of Government (COG) protocols. Learn how the U.S. has been operating under a silent, lawful military occupation to dismantle the cabal and restore the original Constitution.


The intel points to one conclusion: mass arrests, tribunals, and a global currency reset are on the immediate horizon. This is your frontline update on the silent war for humanity's future.


Key Intel Covered:


Breaking: The “80/20” Awakening Threshold Has Been Reached


exposed: Trump’s Wartime Authority & The Silent Martial Law Operation


continuity of Government (COG): The Legal Framework Behind the Takeover


What’s Next: Mass Arrests, Tribunals, and The Global Gold-Backed Financial Reset


The storm is here. Stay informed and prepared.


global currency resetmass arreststribunalscontinuity of governmentmilitary authoritypublic awarenessdeep state collapsehammer of justicecabal dismantlingwartime briefingtrump 8020cog protocolssilent occupationoriginal constitutionguardian intelligencewartime commanderlawful restorationstrategic updatejustice thresholdimminent reset
