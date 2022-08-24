Man's wife developed the "mad cow" disease (Creutzfeld-Jacob) 15 days after her second Pfizer injection

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A husband denounces loud and strong on the French TV channel C8 with star moderator Cyril Hanouna that his wife, Mauricette Doyer, developed the "mad cow" disease (Creutzfeld-Jacob) 15 days after her second Pfizer injection in May 2021. She passed away on May 4, 2022, one year after a very rapid degradation, aged 72.
Source @La Quinta Columna