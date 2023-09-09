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9.9.23: Revelations dripping in, Obama, Biden, Illegals, DS, Hold on! PRAY! [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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94 views • September 10, 2023


[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3g9ze4-9.9.23-revelations-dripping-in-obama-biden-illegals-ds-hold-on-pray.html


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Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

Tulsi Gabbard on Joe Rogan https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1044

A "controversial" preacher agreed with Larry Sinclair and claimed from his pulpit that Obama had Donald Young killed: https://t.me/PepeMatter/16976

Bonus Clip: Listen to Obama's introduction at the Trinity United Church where they blatantly edit out the fact that he was introduced as being raised in Indonesia. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16978

Larry Sinclair tells Obama to release his phone records in relation to Donald Young's murder. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16985https://t.me/PepeMatter/16977

Just in case you don't believe that Obama attended this church. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16977

Any Lib or dem out there care to explain why Biden continues to extend this EO 13848!!!!!!!! https://twitter.com/17ThankQ/status/1699912484923085164?s=20

Not only does he like other grown men, but he also has an affinity for the younger ones as well. https://twitter.com/TPV_John/status/1699649751581421768?s=20

Will You wear a mask? https://t.me/businessoftruth/35994

Megyn Kelly explains her regret getting the Covid jabs. https://t.me/businessoftruth/36084

PBD why interview about Obama https://t.me/realKarliBonne/192320

Democrats from Chicago are finally realising that their party sold out them to the immigrants. They are just starting to rise up. https://t.me/c/1716023008/203666

DJT was asked by Hugh Hewitt today if he will go on a “revenge tour” and use the power of the presidency to go after the people who maligned him. His answer: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13812

Full Tucker interview with Sinclair https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1699543001473900670
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