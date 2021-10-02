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Congress and the Constitution 2-10-2021 001
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61 views • February 10, 2021
Congress both house and senate has become nothing more than an assemblage of pompous clowns who like to hear themselves talk. They care nothing about you, I or the US Constitution.
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