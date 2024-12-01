Prisoner Moataz Fahmawi is released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces released the prisoner Moataz Fahmawi from Jenin after four years of detention in the occupation prisons. It is worth noting that Moataz was one of the first to clash with the occupation in Jenin and was arrested by Zionist special forces who surrounded his house and arrested him four years ago.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 28/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video