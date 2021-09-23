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Ο Τραπεζίτης - The Banker
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8 views • September 23, 2021
Ένα βίντεο του Craig-James Moncur 16/10/2009
σε ποιητική απόδοση.
Κείμενο: Craig-James Moncur 16/10/2009
Μετάφραση: Μιχαέλα Ρώτα® 2021
Βρείτε μας εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
σε ποιητική απόδοση.
Κείμενο: Craig-James Moncur 16/10/2009
Μετάφραση: Μιχαέλα Ρώτα® 2021
Βρείτε μας εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
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