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[Jul 11, 2021] Globe Earth & The 666 Connection [Nee B]
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173 views • September 08, 2021
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, OR IN THEIR FOREHEAD = 666
Here is a call for wisdom: Let the one who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and that number is 666. This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666. Wisdom is needed here:
"Speed of the globe’s orbit: 66.600mph"
"Curvature in one mile squared: 666ft"
"The earth is on a 66.6 tilt."
"Earth's axis of rotation and its plane of orbit around the Sun: 66.6 degree"
"The polar circles are located near the poles of the Earth, at 66.6° N and S latitude."
The Mark is EVERYWHERE in that SOUL-LURE SYSTEM:
"Distance to the nearest galaxy is 11.7 million light-years.." 11+7=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The nearest solar system (star Gliese 876) is 15.3 light years away..." 15+3=18 (6+6+6=18)
"There are 1800 confirmed new worlds outside of our Solar System." (6+6+6=18)
"Pluto has 18% the mass of our Moon." (6+6+6=18)
"Pluto's moon 'Charon' is nearly 1/8 the mass of Pluto." (6+6+6=18)
"The newest planet discovered 2016 (Proxima b) is 4.22 light-years away". 4-22=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The Solar System is traveling at an average speed of 828,000 km/h" 8+2+8=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The Sun was formed from the solar nebula about 4.59 billion years ago." 4+5+9=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The Earth's orbital speed around the Sun: 108,000 km/h" 10+8=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The total journey time from Earth to Mars takes between 150-300 days" 15+3=18 (6+6+6=18)
"Neptune's equatorial clouds take 18 hours to make one rotation." (6+6+6=18)
"The Moon was formed 4.6 billion years ago around some 30–50 million years after the formation of the solar system" 4+6+3+5= 18 (6+6+6=18)
"Pluto's distance changes from 7.3 billion kilometers to 4.4 billion kilometers." 7+3+4+4=18 (6+6+6=18)
"Milky Way is moving towards Centaurus at a speed of between 150 and 300 miles/sec" 15+3=18 (6+6+6=18)
Remove the mark from the FOREHEAD before it is too late : )
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Here is a call for wisdom: Let the one who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and that number is 666. This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666. Wisdom is needed here:
"Speed of the globe’s orbit: 66.600mph"
"Curvature in one mile squared: 666ft"
"The earth is on a 66.6 tilt."
"Earth's axis of rotation and its plane of orbit around the Sun: 66.6 degree"
"The polar circles are located near the poles of the Earth, at 66.6° N and S latitude."
The Mark is EVERYWHERE in that SOUL-LURE SYSTEM:
"Distance to the nearest galaxy is 11.7 million light-years.." 11+7=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The nearest solar system (star Gliese 876) is 15.3 light years away..." 15+3=18 (6+6+6=18)
"There are 1800 confirmed new worlds outside of our Solar System." (6+6+6=18)
"Pluto has 18% the mass of our Moon." (6+6+6=18)
"Pluto's moon 'Charon' is nearly 1/8 the mass of Pluto." (6+6+6=18)
"The newest planet discovered 2016 (Proxima b) is 4.22 light-years away". 4-22=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The Solar System is traveling at an average speed of 828,000 km/h" 8+2+8=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The Sun was formed from the solar nebula about 4.59 billion years ago." 4+5+9=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The Earth's orbital speed around the Sun: 108,000 km/h" 10+8=18 (6+6+6=18)
"The total journey time from Earth to Mars takes between 150-300 days" 15+3=18 (6+6+6=18)
"Neptune's equatorial clouds take 18 hours to make one rotation." (6+6+6=18)
"The Moon was formed 4.6 billion years ago around some 30–50 million years after the formation of the solar system" 4+6+3+5= 18 (6+6+6=18)
"Pluto's distance changes from 7.3 billion kilometers to 4.4 billion kilometers." 7+3+4+4=18 (6+6+6=18)
"Milky Way is moving towards Centaurus at a speed of between 150 and 300 miles/sec" 15+3=18 (6+6+6=18)
Remove the mark from the FOREHEAD before it is too late : )
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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