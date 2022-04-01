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"They will look for you..." Part 1
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78 views • April 01, 2022
The Followers of Jesus will suddenly disappear at the Rapture. People that are left behind will look for them, and they will be gone. That is what happened to God's first prophet Enoch. And that is what will happen when the church is gone.
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