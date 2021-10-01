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RED ALERT! GET OUT Of Canada! - MILITARY DEPLOYED! - MARTIAL LAW DECLARED - This Is IT!
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4586 views • October 01, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the new emergency planning act declaration of martial law as military is deployed to hospitals to replace staff fired for not taking the jab.
The Emergency Planning Act has been put into power in Saskatchewan and will be enforced throughout Canada as well in the same writing. It allows the government to take your home, break in without warrant, seize your property, imprison you in any facility they please, fix prices, force you to work in the field, force any medical treatment on you, take your children, disrupt the supply chain, redistribute food from retailers and farms, destroy anything in their way including drop bombs if they feel necessary. All of this is done at the discretion of the minister. Whatever he feels is fit.
All under the guise of emergency orders for health despite this being based on something that's 99.997% survivable based on PCR tests that are 96% false positive according to the WHO at 40 cycles or more which most are. And positive for what? PCRs are not a diagnostic tool. They can't discern between the flu and covid. Besides, covid has never been isolated from a human... EVER. Only cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and compared to a simulation on a computer based in assumed symptoms.
This is not only fraud. It is evil. It is dangerous.
People need to either move to the mountains and start being self sustainable or get out of Canada immediately.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the new emergency planning act declaration of martial law as military is deployed to hospitals to replace staff fired for not taking the jab.
The Emergency Planning Act has been put into power in Saskatchewan and will be enforced throughout Canada as well in the same writing. It allows the government to take your home, break in without warrant, seize your property, imprison you in any facility they please, fix prices, force you to work in the field, force any medical treatment on you, take your children, disrupt the supply chain, redistribute food from retailers and farms, destroy anything in their way including drop bombs if they feel necessary. All of this is done at the discretion of the minister. Whatever he feels is fit.
All under the guise of emergency orders for health despite this being based on something that's 99.997% survivable based on PCR tests that are 96% false positive according to the WHO at 40 cycles or more which most are. And positive for what? PCRs are not a diagnostic tool. They can't discern between the flu and covid. Besides, covid has never been isolated from a human... EVER. Only cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and compared to a simulation on a computer based in assumed symptoms.
This is not only fraud. It is evil. It is dangerous.
People need to either move to the mountains and start being self sustainable or get out of Canada immediately.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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