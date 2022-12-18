Feelings Preventing Relationship with God, Angry with God, Do I Have a Right to Be Angry with God? Honesty, Reasons for Rejecting Divine Love

Original:



https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2

Cut:

17m47s - 27m08s

Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“IF I DON’T ADMIT TO MYSELF THE TRUTH ABOUT HOW I’M FEELING ABOUT GOD, DON’T YOU THINK GOD KNOWS THAT? DON’T YOU THINK GOD KNOWS HOW REALLY YOU FEEL ABOUT GOD ANYWAY? SO IF YOU ARE GOING TO CONNECT WITH GOD DON’T YOU THINK YOU’RE GOING TO NEED TO BE TRUTHFULL AT LEAST ABOUT THAT ONE THING?”

@ 18m54s

“GOD’S TRUTH NEEDS TO ENTER ME EMOTIONALLY IF I’M GOING TO BECOME ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 24m17s

“IF I’M ANGRY WITH GOD, DO I WANNA LOVE GOD? NO, OBVIOUSLY NOT, COZ I’M ANGRY.

HOW CAN YOU LOVE SOMEONE YOU ARE ANGRY WITH REALLY AT THAT INSTANCE. YOU CAN’T, CAN YOU? WHILE THE ANGER IS IN YOU, YOU’RE NOT LOVING. THAT ANGER HAS TO LEAVE YOU BEFORE YOU BECOME LOVING. DOESN'T IT?”

@ 25m23s