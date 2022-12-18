Feelings Preventing Relationship with God, Angry with God, Do I Have a Right to Be Angry with God? Honesty, Reasons for Rejecting Divine Love

Original:
https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk
20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2
Cut:
17m47s - 27m08s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF I DON’T ADMIT TO MYSELF THE TRUTH ABOUT HOW I’M FEELING ABOUT GOD, DON’T YOU THINK GOD KNOWS THAT? DON’T YOU THINK GOD KNOWS HOW REALLY YOU FEEL ABOUT GOD ANYWAY? SO IF YOU ARE GOING TO CONNECT WITH GOD DON’T YOU THINK YOU’RE GOING TO NEED TO BE TRUTHFULL AT LEAST ABOUT THAT ONE THING?”
@ 18m54s
“GOD’S TRUTH NEEDS TO ENTER ME EMOTIONALLY IF I’M GOING TO BECOME ONE WITH GOD.”
@ 24m17s
“IF I’M ANGRY WITH GOD, DO I WANNA LOVE GOD? NO, OBVIOUSLY NOT, COZ I’M ANGRY.
HOW CAN YOU LOVE SOMEONE YOU ARE ANGRY WITH REALLY AT THAT INSTANCE. YOU CAN’T, CAN YOU? WHILE THE ANGER IS IN YOU, YOU’RE NOT LOVING. THAT ANGER HAS TO LEAVE YOU BEFORE YOU BECOME LOVING. DOESN'T IT?”
@ 25m23s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.