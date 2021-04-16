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ISRAEL ON FIRE The Truth Behind The Flames
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70 views • April 16, 2021
Psalms 104: 4 - 9 He makes winds his messengers, flames of fire his servants. He set the earth on its foundations; it can never be moved. You covered it with the watery depths as with a garment; the waters stood above the mountains. But at your rebuke the waters fled, at the sound of your thunder they took to flight; they flowed over the mountains, they went down into the valleys, to the place you assigned for them. You set a boundary they cannot cross; never again will they cover the earth.
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