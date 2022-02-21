BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Do I Put My Life Mission In Motion?
The Code Journey
The Code Journey
13 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 21, 2022
An provides practical tips on living spiritually and in wholeness on Earth. She is a coding interpreter and author of the annually produced book The Code Journey. Each year she releases a new edition providing people with the opportunity to live from wisdom and foresight through compassion and understanding. She is a strong catalyst for helping others to make breakthroughs and transformations in their lives. The Code Journey looks at the currents for the year, month, portals, lunar cycles, angel influences, and each day of the year. It offers up an invitation to explore through action, thought, and feeling the opportunites available to us. This work naturally unwinds the destructive programming; and reconnects the mind to work from God and Divine energy patterns, to embrace the path of the true and soul self while building a strong connection between the human mindset and the soul's wisdom.

Her work is completely original and blends over 50 different modalities, practices, beliefs; and none are used in the traditional ways.

You can learn more about An's work at: https://www.compassioncodes.com

An accepts gifts of appreciation at: www.gofundme.com/the-code-journey-by-an

She also offers free study sessions for The Code Journey work twice a month at: https://www.learnitlive.com/Class/The-Code-Journey-Study-Session/12712

You can follow her on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessean.nicholsgeorge/ or https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nichols-George-Coding-Interpreter-1644263175846019

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/codinginterpreter/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JesseNicholsGeo

Gab: https://gab.com/TheCodeJourney

SafeChat: https://safechat.com/user/1347999224466649088

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/d02eff9b-5b0a-4c61-80b6-dec0d7069994

Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheCodeJourney/posts


Backup Video Channels can be found at:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ExOV8uZUiZKw/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jesseannicholsgeorge
Keywords
consciousnessawarenesscompassioninsightschallengescodes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

Belle Carter
Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Douglas Harrington
Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Chase Codewell
Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Edison Reed
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you&#8217;re not looking

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you’re not looking

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy