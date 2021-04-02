ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΙΝΟΣ ΚΑΝΤΙΩΤΗΣ - 'ΟΙ ΟΛΙΓΟΙ ΘΑ ΝΙΚΗΣΟΥΝ

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Πόσο μας λύπει ο μακαριστός Αυγουστίνος Καντιώτης...
Την ευχή σου να έχουμε Όσιε....
Πρέσβευε Όσιε Αυγουστίνε Καντιώτη υπέρ ημών των αναξίων να λεγόμαστε Χριστιανοί Ορθόδοξοι, των ασεβών, των ολιγόπιστων, των αχρείων, των αθλίων, των αμετανόητων, των αμαρτωλών...
Από το κανάλι του Ορθόδοξου μαχητή και εν Χριστώ αδελφού μου, "megafilippos" στο Youtube.