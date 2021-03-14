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Doctors & Scientists Write to EMA re COVID-19 Vaccine Safety - Prof Sucharit Bhakdi
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262 views • March 14, 2021
Video statement by Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and Former Chair, Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene. He speaks on behalf of doctors and scientists from around the world regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety concerns.
This group of scientists and doctors issued an open letter calling on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to answer urgent safety questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, or withdraw the vaccines’ authorisation.
The letter describes serious potential consequences of COVID-19 vaccine technology, warning of possible autoimmune reactions, blood clotting abnormalities, stroke and internal bleeding, “including in the brain, spinal cord and heart”. The authors request evidence that each medical danger outlined “was excluded in pre-clinical animal models with all three vaccines prior to their approval for use in humans by the EMA.”
The letter is addressed to Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the EMA, and was sent on Monday 1 March 2021. The letter was copied to the President of the Council of Europe and the President of the European Commission.
Doctors and scientists can sign the open letter by sending their name, qualifications, areas of expertise and country of practice to:[email protected].
Link to letter: https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
Letter authors:
Professsor Sucharit Bhakdi MD, Dr Marco Chiesa MD FRCPsych, Dr C Stephen Frost BSc MBChB, Dr Margareta Griesz-Brisson MD PhD, Professor Martin Haditsch MD PhD, Professor Stefan Hockertz, Dr Lissa Johnson BSc BA(Media) MPsych(Clin) PhD, Professor Ulrike Kämmerer PhD, Associate Professor Michael Palmer MD, Professor Karina Reiss PhD, Professor Andreas Sönnichsen MD, Dr Michael Yeadon BSc (Joint Honours in Biochemistry and Toxicology) PhD (Pharmacology).
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
This group of scientists and doctors issued an open letter calling on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to answer urgent safety questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, or withdraw the vaccines’ authorisation.
The letter describes serious potential consequences of COVID-19 vaccine technology, warning of possible autoimmune reactions, blood clotting abnormalities, stroke and internal bleeding, “including in the brain, spinal cord and heart”. The authors request evidence that each medical danger outlined “was excluded in pre-clinical animal models with all three vaccines prior to their approval for use in humans by the EMA.”
The letter is addressed to Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the EMA, and was sent on Monday 1 March 2021. The letter was copied to the President of the Council of Europe and the President of the European Commission.
Doctors and scientists can sign the open letter by sending their name, qualifications, areas of expertise and country of practice to:[email protected].
Link to letter: https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
Letter authors:
Professsor Sucharit Bhakdi MD, Dr Marco Chiesa MD FRCPsych, Dr C Stephen Frost BSc MBChB, Dr Margareta Griesz-Brisson MD PhD, Professor Martin Haditsch MD PhD, Professor Stefan Hockertz, Dr Lissa Johnson BSc BA(Media) MPsych(Clin) PhD, Professor Ulrike Kämmerer PhD, Associate Professor Michael Palmer MD, Professor Karina Reiss PhD, Professor Andreas Sönnichsen MD, Dr Michael Yeadon BSc (Joint Honours in Biochemistry and Toxicology) PhD (Pharmacology).
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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