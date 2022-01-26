X22 REPORT - Change Of Narrative, Sleeping Pill Rejected, OP Mockingbird Failure, Kill Chain

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Change Of Narrative, Sleeping Pill Rejected, OP Mockingbird Failure, Kill Chain
The [DS] has lost the narrative, now they are changing it. The people are no longer believing the fake news, the sleeping pill is being rejected and the operation which is called operation mockingbird has failed, kill chain. Trump and the patriots are now moving to take the bullhorn away from the fake news and the puppet masters. The [DS] is now pushing the narrative to try to bring down the electrical grid and the shutdown communication, countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site