Matthew 6 - Messiah Reveals the Heart of the Torah P2 - HIG S1 E4

What's the difference between dead religion and true righteousness?
Which comes first, our anxieties about our needs and problems or Elohim's Kingdom?
And how can we be certain that YHWH will provide for our needs?
To find out, join us for more of Messiah's sermon on the mount in Matthew Chapter 6!
Learn more about this podcast at:
Theme Song Credit:
"Stand at the Crossroads" by Feet On A Rock
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.