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PSYCHO KAREN FALSELY ACCUSES ME OF STEALING A BACKPACK OUT OF HER VOLVO(NO BROKEN WINDOWS, EVIDENCE)
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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190 views • December 26, 2021
On Christmas evening, a silver Volvo started following me at a Phoenix shopping center. After a few minutes, 3 Phoenix police show up in SUVs and detain me claiming a woman driving the silver Volvo is accusing me of stealing a backpack out of her car(I happened to be wearing a backpack). Since I didn't steal anything, I allowed the police to search my backpack.

After they searched my property and found I did not steal whatever this Karen was alledging I stole they released me.

I asked the police what my options were since she made a false police report(with no broken windows on her car that I observed or damage). They refused to assist me telling me to leave. I also told them they should test her for drug use while driving and they also refused that but had no issue detaining me with no evidence, on a false accusation and demanding I answer illegal and irrelevant questions about drugs and weapons.

Legally, they only had cause to ask about and search my backpack which they did and found no stolen items.

I photographed this false accusing Karen and her car(with no valid license plate just a dealer tag).

I will be foiaing this Karen false accuser for criminal charges and a civil lawsuit on her.

FYI TO KARENS: If you slander, falsely accuse the wrong people there are serious and costly consequences for you.

Note: I've never lost a lawsuit.
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corruptionkarenphoenix
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