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Crazy Clip of Baal Worshiping Satanists - looks like it's from a film?
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174 views • September 14, 2021
I am not sure where this comes from, I found it on one of my channels, but it looks like we are under a similar cult. Remember, they always like to depict what they do in movies!
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