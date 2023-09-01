Escaping the Illuminati: Warburgs, Bohemian Grove & Abduction w/ Peter A Kirby









Protect your IRA and other assets, contact [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent Me" and get the best service and prices in the country.Show more





Learn more about Spike Support - how to dissolve spike proteins and blood clots: https://TWC.health/Sarah





Author Peter A Kirby gives us an intro to his book, "From Little Acorns" where he tells his story of abduction. Its a fascinating tale based on his real life story. Then he discusses further research he has done on Chemtrails. You can purchase his book, "Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project" at https://www.amazon.com/Chemtrails-Exposed-New-Manhattan-Project/dp/1533491542 and you can purchase his book "From Little Acorns" at https://www.amazon.com/Little-Acorns-Peter-Kirby/dp/B0C6BZMGWC/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3AY123T4CHYV7&keywords=from+little+acorns&qid=1689036293&s=books&sprefix=from+little+acorns%2Cstripbooks%2C176&sr=1-1





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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





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