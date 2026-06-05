Cognitive Dissidents: Idiocracy USA & AI Replacement of Humanity

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Join the Cognitive Dissidents once again as they survey the ever-shifting landscape of current events, peeling back the layers of narrative to uncover the forces at work and the agendas driving them. This week, the Dissidents discuss data centers and human implants, RFK Jr.’s apparent embrace of a vaccine agenda, the seemingly staged feud between Trump and Bibi, the SpaceX IPO hype machine, the era of dumb money and even dumber data, and the uncanny parallels between Presidents Trump and Camacho.
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About Parallel Mike
Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.
About Monica Perez
The Monica Perez Shows offers analysis of top headlines with an eye to pulling back the curtain on the propaganda, revealing the true agenda behind the news of the day and why it matters. Monica also provides fascinating conversations with principled thought leaders and subject matter experts in areas of interest to the truth & liberty communities