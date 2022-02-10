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HAWAII - WORST PLACE IN AMERICA TO RAISE A FAMILY IF YOU ARE UNVAXXED OR THINK FOR YOURSELF
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190 views • February 10, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Protect yourself from an antibiotic shortage - Buy Silver Excelsior Serum (natures most powerful antibiotic) which is 800x stronger and 200x more bioavailable at https://sarahwestall.com/shop/?singleproduct=22750

Hawaii rules and mandates exceed the extremes we are seeing in the continental United States. Residents who are unvaxxed cannot leave the island. Those with medical waivers for masks are losing their bank accounts. Children who are unvaxxed are harassed daily in the classroom and are told to leave and quarantine if any classmate gets sick, even if they are healthy. The bullying and abuse is nonstop and Hawaii is sliding to a very dark place. Activists Jane Galluzzi and Jessica Priya are shining a bright light on the troubles in paradise. They are hoping that more will join their cause and the light will help to set them free (literally). You can reach them or help their cause at one of the following:

Jessica Priya
Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
Venmo (please note what donation is for): @jessica_priya

Jane Galluzzi
Instagram: @janebluee
Website: internaldynamics.com

For Our Rights (working on Supreme Court case against emergency orders)
Website: www.hawaii.forourrights.org
Instagram: @for_our_rights_kauai

Independent Media Sources for Hawaii News:
www.surfing4truth.com
www.instagram.com/surfing4truth/
Hawaii Free Speech News
www.youtube.com/channel/UCa43htzpnE_I_GjN3nKNH1w
www.bitchute.com/channel/0if6Uz41RtvK
www.libertypress.video

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks!; chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Keywords
maskvaccinehawaiifematyrannyunvaxxedmandatesconcentration campssarah westallinjectioncovid campsbusiness game changers radiocovid shotsparadisehellactivists jane galluzzijessica priya
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