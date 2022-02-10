HAWAII - WORST PLACE IN AMERICA TO RAISE A FAMILY IF YOU ARE UNVAXXED OR THINK FOR YOURSELF

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Hawaii rules and mandates exceed the extremes we are seeing in the continental United States. Residents who are unvaxxed cannot leave the island. Those with medical waivers for masks are losing their bank accounts. Children who are unvaxxed are harassed daily in the classroom and are told to leave and quarantine if any classmate gets sick, even if they are healthy. The bullying and abuse is nonstop and Hawaii is sliding to a very dark place. Activists Jane Galluzzi and Jessica Priya are shining a bright light on the troubles in paradise. They are hoping that more will join their cause and the light will help to set them free (literally). You can reach them or help their cause at one of the following:
Jessica Priya
Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
Venmo (please note what donation is for): @jessica_priya
Jane Galluzzi
Instagram: @janebluee
Website: internaldynamics.com
For Our Rights (working on Supreme Court case against emergency orders)
Website: www.hawaii.forourrights.org
Instagram: @for_our_rights_kauai
Independent Media Sources for Hawaii News:
www.surfing4truth.com
www.instagram.com/surfing4truth/
Hawaii Free Speech News
www.youtube.com/channel/UCa43htzpnE_I_GjN3nKNH1w
www.bitchute.com/channel/0if6Uz41RtvK
www.libertypress.video
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
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