Why is there a pedophile president in the White House?

This video is unpacked in Our June 17, 2022 Blog.

It is the opening segment from "Tucker Carlson Tonight 6/17/22" That episode has been suppressed or removed because We can't find it through normal internet searches.

Our videos on Brighteon, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "paypal" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more details.