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Why is CNN Holding on to Mike Lindell's Evidence of Fraud in the 2020 Election?
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120 views • July 30, 2021
Mike Lindell spent over two hours with CNN. Telling them about, his huge stock pile of evidence. Evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election. Yet it's not "BREAKING NEWS". Why? Perhaps its because they don't want to implicate themselves with a crime of treason.
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