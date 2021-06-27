UK's Matt Hancock Resigns in Shame; London's BIGGEST Rally YET! 1.5m Strong! World News 6/27/2021

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But Brits are fighting back, yesterday, millions of people gathered for their largest protest yet, taking a stand against the tyrannical lockdowns and proposed health passports! All of that and so much more as we go around the world for this week's biggest stories you WON'T hear anywhere else!