The Israeli Government Installed and Maintained Security System at Epstein Apartment

Security equipment and alarms were installed by the Israeli government at a notorious Manhattan residence.

In the last 72h, hundreds of bot accounts were created and started following Netanyahu & Reza Pahlavi on Twitter.

It seems that the Zionists are up to some hybrid warfare campaign and booted up their bot farms to fabricate artificial popular support with these bot accounts.

Discord Lovers, Prepare Yourselves📝

Palantir is now tracking them too

Against the backdrop of discussions about how Western intelligence services read Telegram, another interesting news item emerged: it was discovered that Discord, Roblox, and Reddit have begun using a biometric user identification service called Persona. This service works with selfie verification and is used to transmit information to American authorities, including immigration structures.

And, what a coincidence, one of the key investors (https://www.openrightsgroup.org/press-releases/roblox-reddit-and-discord-users-compelled-to-use-biometric-id-system-backed-by-palantir-co-founder-peter-thiel/) in Persona is Palantir founder Peter Thiel. Through integration into major platforms, his companies can process users' full names, passport data, addresses, and document photos.





❓Everyone remembers the outrage caused by Discord's blocking, right? And not without reason. The service was actively used by Russian Armed Forces servicemen out of necessity.

Convenient group calls, stable voice communication, unit coordination, quick file transfer — at some point, this became technically more convenient and reliable than many alternatives.

Therefore, any sharp blocking of such services always impacts not just IT professionals and gamers. They affect completely unexpected areas — from front-line communication to volunteer networks.

📌The question of why an acceptable alternative hasn't appeared for so long is perhaps rhetorical. But while previously one could complain about blocking a specific service, now there's no way out except developing their own solutions.

And preferably not just one messenger, but different communication platforms for different audiences.