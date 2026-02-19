BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Epstein: Israeli Gov't Installed & Maintained Security System at Epstein Apartment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1350 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

The Israeli Government Installed and Maintained Security System at Epstein Apartment

Security equipment and alarms were installed by the Israeli government at a notorious Manhattan residence.

Adding:

In the last 72h, hundreds of bot accounts were created and started following Netanyahu & Reza Pahlavi on Twitter.

It seems that the Zionists are up to some hybrid warfare campaign and booted up their bot farms to fabricate artificial popular support with these bot accounts.

If you want to read more on how Pahlavists & Zionists have used bots to farm artificial support, read this post: 

Adding:

Discord Lovers, Prepare Yourselves📝

Palantir is now tracking them too

Against the backdrop of discussions about how Western intelligence services read Telegram, another interesting news item emerged: it was discovered that Discord, Roblox, and Reddit have begun using a biometric user identification service called Persona. This service works with selfie verification and is used to transmit information to American authorities, including immigration structures.

And, what a coincidence, one of the key investors (https://www.openrightsgroup.org/press-releases/roblox-reddit-and-discord-users-compelled-to-use-biometric-id-system-backed-by-palantir-co-founder-peter-thiel/) in Persona is Palantir founder Peter Thiel. Through integration into major platforms, his companies can process users' full names, passport data, addresses, and document photos.


❓Everyone remembers the outrage caused by Discord's blocking, right? And not without reason. The service was actively used by Russian Armed Forces servicemen out of necessity.

Convenient group calls, stable voice communication, unit coordination, quick file transfer — at some point, this became technically more convenient and reliable than many alternatives.

Therefore, any sharp blocking of such services always impacts not just IT professionals and gamers. They affect completely unexpected areas — from front-line communication to volunteer networks.

📌The question of why an acceptable alternative hasn't appeared for so long is perhaps rhetorical. But while previously one could complain about blocking a specific service, now there's no way out except developing their own solutions.

And preferably not just one messenger, but different communication platforms for different audiences.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
A new political dynasty taking shape?

A new political dynasty taking shape?

Willow Tohi
Zelensky slams peace talks: &#8220;We don&#8217;t have time for this&#8221;

Zelensky slams peace talks: “We don’t have time for this”

Laura Harris
Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Mike Adams
Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy