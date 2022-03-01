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Doctor Gets Cancer and Goes On a Raw Food Diet
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337 views • March 01, 2022
“The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”
Learn more and get the series at this link:
http://go.thetruthaboutcancer.rocks/?gl=582822956&;a_aid=1621464&a_bid=e8f0d278
http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com Dr. Sandra Rangel took good care of herself by exercising and eating what she thought was healthy. Nevertheless, a few years later in December of 2006, she was diagnosed with cancer of her left vocal cord, which was already at stage three.
Hear her story of how God healed her and now she is on a raw vegan diet.
You can see her website at this link:
http://www.sandrarangelmd.com
Learn more and get the series at this link:
http://go.thetruthaboutcancer.rocks/?gl=582822956&;a_aid=1621464&a_bid=e8f0d278
http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com Dr. Sandra Rangel took good care of herself by exercising and eating what she thought was healthy. Nevertheless, a few years later in December of 2006, she was diagnosed with cancer of her left vocal cord, which was already at stage three.
Hear her story of how God healed her and now she is on a raw vegan diet.
You can see her website at this link:
http://www.sandrarangelmd.com
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