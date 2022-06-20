SHRIER: The Number Of Young People Who Regret Their Medical Transitions Is EXPLODING In This Country... Up 400%

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SHRIER: The number of young people who regret their medical transitions is exploding in this country. [Two years ago] there were 7,000 members of the Detransitioning Reddit group, that number is now up 400%. They were given no safeguards by the adults who were supposed to know better
#LGBTQ #TransAgenda
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