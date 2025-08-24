POP-PUNK ICON SUFFERS VAX-INDUCED CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pop punk guitarist Chad Gilbert, founder of New Found Glory, was rushed to the ICU in December 2021 after his blood sugar plummeted to 20 and blood pressure spiked. Doctors discovered a massive malignant pheochromocytoma, a rare adrenal tumor known to appear after mRNA vax poisoning. Surgeons removed part of his liver and the tumor, yet the cancer returned in 2022, requiring aggressive radiation. The timeline matches peer reviewed studies linking spike protein mimicry to adrenal neoplasms. Gilbert publicly thanked fans for prayers, while mainstream media ignored poison injections as a factor.
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
