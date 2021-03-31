Anointing and Alien Abduction

Signs and Wonder Ministers know a lot about Alien Abduction. A very famous Minister had declared on Christian TV that he is regularly visited by supernatural beings. The same Pastor also made this controversial declaration:"Adam had complete dominion over the earth and all it contains.Adam could fly like a bird.Adam could swim underwater and breathe like a fish.Adam went to the moon.Adam walked on water.Adam was a super being, He was the first superman that lived.Adam had dominion over the sun, moon & stars.Just watch the first 40 seconds of this video:How in the world could this Pastor come up with Adam superman, flying like a bird, and going to the moon? All this remained a mystery to me until I became aware that many "Christians", after receiving the anointing of these Signs and Wonder Ministries, confessed floating out of their bodies and going through partitions and meeting in space strange beings.It became clear, the only possible explanation for this Pastor's assertion concerning Adam having dominion over the sun, moon and stars is: he is talking by Experience, he is an expert in this mode of interplanetary or even intergalactic transportation!While scientists all over the world are striving to develop sophisticated methods of propulsion to travel faster trough space, many Signs and Wonder Ministers and their followers are currently traveling astronomical distances in fractions of a second.In their Churches where incredible cases of spiritual possessions are recorded, spiritual entities manifesting through mystical trances are initiating their anointed worshipers into breathtaking and mind-boggling rides through space, bypassing or infinitely reducing the time element.The phenomenon is similar to the out of body experience. However, contrary to the popular belief, the anointed subjects are not at all in control of their Voyage throughout the universe. During their spellbinding journeys they are at all time under the power of spiritual beings who in a flash lead them through vertiginous highways unknown to conventional means of space navigation.Besides believers attending these so called anointed Churches, there are plenty other folks who are also having these same experiences. Strangely, all individuals who are not involved with Signs and Wonder Church, acknowledge a past or present involvement with occult practices, witchcraft, necromancy or Voodoo. Apparently unable to recognize the spiritual nature of their experiences, they tend to believe they have been abducted, and incorrectly identify these supernatural beings as aliens from out of space.Scientists investigating these cases made some clever Observations, these incidents only happen when subjects claiming to be abducted are in their beds and there is no signs of forced entry In their home. Also not even once there was the least evidence suggesting a fight between the "alien beings" and our human fellows resisting or trying to escape the invasion. Amazingly these supposed Extra Terrestrial beings after their sordid incursions, always take great care to bring back safely all their human captives to the comfort of their beds. Because of all the above reasons, it is suggested that this phenomenon may be caused by a state of stupor called Sleep Paralysis.Yet it cannot be explained why only persons practicing new age religions, Necromancy, members of certain Christian Sects, Shamans, Witches and adepts initiated in the mystical world of demonic invocations, can experience what is commonly known as alien abduction.In the past centuries these abnormal experiences were always considered to be of demonic Origins, it is only nowadays with the technological progress that they are classified in the popular category of Alien Abduction.Many of the so called "anointed Pastors" are living in a supernatural world of spirits and occultism, they have the power to make demonic spirits publicly fall on relatively large crowds, the assembly is usually trembling, jerking and shaking at the time of the possession. Many deceived believers after attending these seances of Anointing, have reported that they have been experiencing weirdest manifestations.After feeling a tingling in their legs while lying on their bed, slowly they start sliding into a dark tunnel, an unknown force is pulling them and they are leaving their body ...Search the Internet and find out which very famous Pastor said these words:"He said you weren't dying, I said what do you mean I wasn't dying my spirit was coming out of my body he said that's right you were fixin', he said you were just about to come out of your body and I was going to allow you to minister that congregation without your BODY, you were gonna go through that congregation like a whirlwind, of the power and glory of God."Related Study:The Prophecy of Genesis and Apostle Paul