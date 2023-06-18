Systematic Bible Study - Week 13 – Not a Jot or Tittle

The
Sermon on the Mount Continues. We describe the relationship between the Sermon
on the Mount and the giving of the Law at Mount Sinai, and how this relates to
the purpose of the Sermon. We begin the first anti-thesis, based on 6th
commandment, ‘Thou Shall Not Murder”:
