Power of Nocebo and Placebo in Health & Politics. Quantum Energy Advancements w/ Ian and Philipp

Ian Mitchell and Phillip Samor Von Holtzendorff-Fehling rejoin the program to discuss the incredible gains in the quantum energy work their team have accomplished. They share the recent placebo controlled studies and what it means. We also discuss the effects of Nocebo, the opposite of placebo. Nocebo can be found in health, politics and every day life with the same power as placebo and positive thinking can provide. Get ready for another mind expanding conversation with two scientists carving new trails.

