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The Story of Your Enslavement
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102 views • October 31, 2020
This is the story of your enslavement. How it came to be and how you can finally be free. Like all animals, human beings want to dominate and exploit the resources around them. At first, we mostly hunted and fished, and lived off the land. But then, something magical and terrible happened to our minds. We became, alone among the animals, afraid of death and of future loss. This was the start of a great tragedy, and an even greater possibility for those who wish to enslave us. You see, when we become afraid of death of injury and imprisonment we become controllable and malleable in a way that no other resource ever could be. The architects of this COVID-19 PSYOP knew this fact all too well, I can assure you. Watch and learn, folks.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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