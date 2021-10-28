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10-18 This week with DrT - Patrick Wood - Expert on Agenda 21, 2030 and historic Technocracy
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Patrick maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core State Standard.



During today’s This Week with DrT, we talk about the foundation of technocracy and how it is linked with transhumanism, artificial intelligence and how close we really are to seeing Scientism push forward what is referred to as Human 2.0. You don’t want to miss this fascinating conversation.



If you enjoyed this interview, wait till you hear the Deep Dive. Patrick Wood takes us on a journey into eugenics and leads us to the conclusion that the depopulation of the planet has been planned for a very long time - and we’re seeing it in real time now. He also has a very shocking story about who Elon Musk really is!



WEBSITES:

http://www.Technocracy.news
http://www.CitizensforFreeSpeech.org

From Dr T:
If you enjoy these interviews, please be sure to join our premium podcast for Deep Dive, never before heard discussions with guests you love. Go here to sign up now: https://www.drtenpenny.com/tenpennypremiummembership



It takes endless hours, sleepless nights and an entire team to research, collaborate, write about and deliver information that could warn of the dangers we are facing today and save lives. Please consider becoming a member of our Premium Podcast. Your membership supports all our hard work and efforts to save humanity.
>> https://www.drtenpenny.com/thisweekwithdrt
(the visuals: Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P, Episode 8 = https://rumble.com/vdappf-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-8.html)
Keywords
free speechaiartificial intelligenceagenda 21singularityagenda 2030nanotechnologytechnocracyscientismtranshumanismpsychologyneurosciencehuman 2
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