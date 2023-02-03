Give them what they WANT, then, (maybe) what they NEED - (Social Skills Course: Lesson 7) from Man who Socialized 12/hrs a day, 7/days a week for 20 years

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Give them what they WANT, then, (maybe) what they NEEDSocial Skills Program Course
Probably one of the best ways to create a genuine connection with someone, after learning how to get their true, genuine attention.
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To reach out: https://calendly.com/initial-team-call/discovery-call-with-w-owen-s-assistant?month=2022-07