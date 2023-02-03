Give them what they WANT, then, (maybe) what they NEED - (Social Skills Course: Lesson 7) from Man who Socialized 12/hrs a day, 7/days a week for 20 years

Give them what they WANT, then, (maybe) what they NEEDSocial Skills Program Course
Probably one of the best ways to create a genuine connection with someone, after learning how to get their true, genuine attention.
=====
To reach out: https://calendly.com/initial-team-call/discovery-call-with-w-owen-s-assistant?month=2022-07
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.