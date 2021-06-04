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Watch: Infowars Told You Covid-19 Was a Bioweapon January 23rd, 2020
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141 views • June 04, 2021
A compilation of Alex Jones and Infowars’ reporters warning you a year ago of the truth behind covid.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba820d58591d6998725141
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba820d58591d6998725141
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