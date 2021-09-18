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When NWO elites stretch time it will snap back with intensified rapid succession God's judgment
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184 views • September 18, 2021
When these extremely dumb Illuminati NWO globalist elites stretch time, in order to try to get more time to pedophile rape and war pillage and cannibal eat children and vampire drink adrenochrome blood and torture children and create hybrid armies and hunt children in the forest, then from what I am hearing that will backfire on them horrifically, because time has a tendency to snap back like a rubber band. It means that they will not have their glory of an NWO revived Atlantis, but instead, it would be a 7-year Tribulation Age destruction and terror and judgment upon them that will come upon them all at once in rapid succession, and they will be totally destroyed and have no time to regain any standing. They will still end up with the same amount of time. Satan Lucifer and the grand mighty noble pervert molester ascended master fallen angel devils are like children, as ACIO’s Pete said. If you play with matches, you get burned, and if you play with rubber bands, it will snap you in the face. They need to stop tampering with God’s Creation, and desecrating it, and trying to destroy it and everyone in it, and annihilate time and space, and make all of God’s human homo-sapiens specie into a zombie apocalypse vaccine Borg, and fill this earth with kaiju monsters and xenomorphs and zombies and Halloween characters again, and drinking our children’s human DNA blood to take on human form to breed nephilim children with New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” necromancy demon spirit guide channeling “Twilight Saga” human witch servants. They will get spanked by God. End of transmission… They woke me up after four hours again, and every hour after that. My heart beat and breathing was accelerated, so they were doing something while I slept, just like the cowards that they are. They are a disgrace to the code of the samurai warrior. They came earlier today to pull the inside of my mouth between my teeth while I was eating to make me bite on it. However, it seems they were not molesting me while I slept. They were trying to stop my singing praise to God by trying to put me to deep sleep though. How would they like it if God put them into a coma when they try to molest his children instead? Would they like that? They do not think in terms of the other person’s welfare, but they only think about how to conduct perversion on other people’s children. That is why they are pedophile demon spirits. This evil will not stop until these evil spirits are removed and this earth is cleansed of them. Let the children molest these demons while they sleep instead. End of transmission…The best way for Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist globalist elites to destroy God’s Church and hide all the truth from the Christians is to create a fake unbiblical positions called a pastors, and kick out all of God’s real Christian apostles and elders, and place their most cowardly traitor mind-controllable Jezebel-spirit-controlled Atlantis-Babylon-Western-values Satanist-theology-seminary-certified Satan-ordained church pastors in a church company, and have them mislead all the religious Christian freak hordes into redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and rebel against women’s head coverings, and tax unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes from them, and flood the churches with millions and millions of useless meaningless worthless religious Christian freak hordes, and kick out all the real Christians immediately when they come in. Hence, we have the most apostate ungodly harlot Church in the End Times as Jesus prophesied would happen. Beware, dear brethren, lest you get destroyed with them. They will betray you. You have been warned.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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