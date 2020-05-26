Illuminati - All Governments Comprised of Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission or Council on Foreign Relations Members

A critical segment of the bombshell documentary 'The Obama Deception' by Alex Jones.



In this epic film, Jones explains how Obama was used to placate the masses while the elites controlling events behind the scene move forward with their agenda. This video highlights some of the core organisations of the Illuminati, which operates by putting key figures in positions of power in governments, media, corporations and industry worldwide. These figureheads are then able to dictate policy from the top-down, thereby greatly manipulating society worldwide.



Almost all members (or a VERY high proportion) of the United States Government, media and banking are members of the Satanic Bilderberg Group, (founded by Nazi Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands) Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, Royal Institute for International Affairs, or other 'think tanks' and 'Roundtable Groups'. ALL of these organisations are COMMITTED to achieving a New World Order and a Satanic World Government.



When you see the list of members of these organisations and their positions in the higher echelons of politics, banking, media and industry, it is EXTREMELY alarming, but also becomes incredibly simple to see their agenda and why certain things happen in this world.



Many Bilderberg members are also Eugenicists and advocate global depopulation, including Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh, Bill Gates and Ted Turner.