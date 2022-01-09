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Vessels of Wrath Fitted To Destruction
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10 views • January 09, 2022
Romans 9:17
“For the scripture saith unto Pharaoh, Even for this same purpose have I raised thee up, that I might shew my power in thee, and that my name might be declared throughout all the earth.”
King James Version
“For the scripture saith unto Pharaoh, Even for this same purpose have I raised thee up, that I might shew my power in thee, and that my name might be declared throughout all the earth.”
King James Version
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