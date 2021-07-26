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Previna qualquer queda no parque infantil dos seus filhos. Rede de segurança ICARO®
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10 views • July 26, 2021
A rede ICARO® é utilizada para trampolins e jogos infantis, protege contra acidentes.
Esta rede é muito resistente e proporciona segurança na área de lazer dos seus filhos e também como medida de segurança nas aéreas de construção. É fabricada em qualquer tamanho e se adapta a qualquer necessidade de proteção. Possui alta resistência aos esforços físicos e efeitos ambientais, prolongando a segurança.
Esta rede é muito resistente e proporciona segurança na área de lazer dos seus filhos e também como medida de segurança nas aéreas de construção. É fabricada em qualquer tamanho e se adapta a qualquer necessidade de proteção. Possui alta resistência aos esforços físicos e efeitos ambientais, prolongando a segurança.
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