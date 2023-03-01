Cultish Climate Agenda to “Hurt Billions of People,” Warns MIT Meteorologist

The quasi-religious climate-change movement does not understand how the climate truly works, and its plans to spend trillions of dollars restructuring global energy and economic systems will hurt billions of people, warned MIT Meteorology Professor Emeritus Dr. Richard Lindzen in an interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Speaking at the Heartland Institute’s annual climate summit, Lindzen mocked Al Gore’s claims the young children could understand climate change. As implementation of these “climate” plans proceeds, the harms will become more obvious — “you saw a hint of this in Sri Lanka” — and that pain may derail the movement.





