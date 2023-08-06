Artillery strikes on tanks and armored vehicles of Ukrainian formations on the northern flank of the Bakhmut direction. ㅤ
It is reported that the enemy, consisting of four tanks and six armored vehicles, attempted to attack from the side of the Berkhovsky reservoir early this morning. ㅤ
During the offensive, most of the equipment was destroyed, the surviving infantry retreated.
