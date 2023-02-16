EPOCH TV | State-Mandated Suicide Proposed for Elderly Population; WHAT??

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua PhilippWATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/InvoluntaryEuthanasiaYT

A Yale professor recently proposed euthanasia as a solution to aging populations. Yusuke Narita, an assistant professor of economics, stated: “I feel like the only solution is pretty clear … In the end, isn’t it mass suicide and mass ‘seppuku’ of the elderly?” He also stated on euthanasia that there’s a “possibility of making it mandatory in the future.” His comments are stirring debate over the direction that medically assisted death is taking, and whether the end result could be democide.

Meanwhile, Congress recently held its first hearing of the committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. It shined a spotlight on government and special interest involvement in censorship policies at major tech companies and social media sites, and revealed new allegations on the politicization of the FBI.