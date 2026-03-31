3/31/26 President Trump announced today that the US military is preparing to leave Iran! The objectives of restructuring Global Energy Control have been achieved and the UK/EU/NATO have the choice to buy cheaper energy from the USA or "learn to fight for themselves" and secure their own energy rights in the "Strait of Trump." As negotiations are underway in Pakistan, led by VP JD Vance representing the US, the President of Iran calls for a peace deal, with "Security Guarantees". The largest threat lies in a possible FF in Jerusalem as Christian Holy Week progresses. Pray for protection and peace, freedom lovers! as the Trump Team executes a mission for Sovereign Nations to defeat Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321





Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/





Peter Navarro: Trade Policy Revolution:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/just-president-trump-tells-europe-gulf-states-fix/





Trump Tells UK/EU: Start Fending for Yourselves! Go get your oil, USA won't do it for you:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/just-president-trump-tells-europe-gulf-states-fix/





Marine at Camp Pendleton, CA, arrested for stealing and selling massive quantities of ammo and missiles:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/u-s-marine-accused-stealing-javelin-missile-system/





Major military bunker upgraded for emergency White House Operations underneath new Ballroom construction:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/president-trump-reveals-military-building-massive-complex-under/





AOC faces House ethics and FEC investigation for spending nearly $19K on hollywood psychiatrist specializing in ketamine therapy for extreme depression and narcissistic personality disorder:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/new-aoc-faces-house-ethics-fec-complaint-spending/





RFK JR: TRUMP EXECUTING THE USE OF POWER BETTER THAN ANY AMERICAN PRESIDENT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOFcrs97qvw

Please support Promethean Updates!





George Webb on How to Cover up Arctic Frost attempted CIA/Senate Coup on Trump:





https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/killing-you-softly-with-our-song?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=192642104&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/the-rothschild-effect-we-replace?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=192727813&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





The Iran Operation is Financial War: to reconfigure USA as Maritime guarantor of world energy delivery:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwjwYW2T7Gw

Please support Promethean Updates!





Toxic Air: 90 second alert! Dane Wigington:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4lY4UB8YS4





Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/





The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text





Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form





Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v77w7ho-33126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a







Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!



