BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3/31/26
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1262 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 6 days ago

3/31/26 President Trump announced today that the US military is preparing to leave Iran! The objectives of restructuring Global Energy Control have been achieved and the UK/EU/NATO have the choice to buy cheaper energy from the USA or "learn to fight for themselves" and secure their own energy rights in the "Strait of Trump." As negotiations are underway in Pakistan, led by VP JD Vance representing the US, the President of Iran calls for a peace deal, with "Security Guarantees". The largest threat lies in a possible FF in Jerusalem as Christian Holy Week progresses. Pray for protection and peace, freedom lovers! as the Trump Team executes a mission for Sovereign Nations to defeat Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Peter Navarro: Trade Policy Revolution:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/just-president-trump-tells-europe-gulf-states-fix/


Trump Tells UK/EU: Start Fending for Yourselves! Go get your oil, USA won't do it for you:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/just-president-trump-tells-europe-gulf-states-fix/


Marine at Camp Pendleton, CA, arrested for stealing and selling massive quantities of ammo and missiles:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/u-s-marine-accused-stealing-javelin-missile-system/


Major military bunker upgraded for emergency White House Operations underneath new Ballroom construction:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/president-trump-reveals-military-building-massive-complex-under/


AOC faces House ethics and FEC investigation for spending nearly $19K on hollywood psychiatrist specializing in ketamine therapy for extreme depression and narcissistic personality disorder:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/new-aoc-faces-house-ethics-fec-complaint-spending/


RFK JR: TRUMP EXECUTING THE USE OF POWER BETTER THAN ANY AMERICAN PRESIDENT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOFcrs97qvw

Please support Promethean Updates!


George Webb on How to Cover up Arctic Frost attempted CIA/Senate Coup on Trump:


https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/killing-you-softly-with-our-song?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=192642104&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/the-rothschild-effect-we-replace?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=192727813&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


The Iran Operation is Financial War: to reconfigure USA as Maritime guarantor of world energy delivery:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwjwYW2T7Gw

Please support Promethean Updates!


Toxic Air: 90 second alert! Dane Wigington:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4lY4UB8YS4


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v77w7ho-33126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Belle Carter
U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

Kevin Hughes
Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Garrison Vance
The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

Willow Tohi
Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Kevin Hughes
U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy