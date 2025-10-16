BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Greg Hill (Free to Fly)—Beware of Digital ID!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
1 day ago

October 16, 2025: My guest this week is Greg Hill, co-founder of Free to Fly, an organization dedicated to restoring and defending personal freedom, particularly as it pertains to air travel. Their newsletter goes out over 35,000 airline professionals and passengers. Today we discuss the ominous approach of a digital ID in the UK, Canada and the world.


Learn more about Greg and Free to Fly at https://www.freetofly.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomvaccinesukcontrolcanadaafghanistanmandateschp canadarod taylorbanksaviationairlinesbank accountiddigital currencydigital idair canadacbdckeir starmerwestjetgreg hillmatt sattlerfreetoflychp talkschristian heritage
