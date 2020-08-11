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The Highwire - The 2018 Flu-Pocalypse - Test-Run for Covid-19
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104 views • August 11, 2020
Selling The Flupocalypse
http://www.firebreathingchristian.com/archives/16381
LA Times 1/16/2018: California hospitals face a ‘war zone’ of flu patients — and are setting up tents to treat them
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-flu-demand-20180116-htmlstory.html
New Motive Found in Murder of Canadian Pharma Billionaires — Largest Producers of Generic Virus Cure, Hydroxychloroquine
http://www.firebreathingchristian.com/archives/16381
LA Times 1/16/2018: California hospitals face a ‘war zone’ of flu patients — and are setting up tents to treat them
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-flu-demand-20180116-htmlstory.html
New Motive Found in Murder of Canadian Pharma Billionaires — Largest Producers of Generic Virus Cure, Hydroxychloroquine
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