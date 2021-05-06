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REVEALED “Self-Assembling Nano Vaccines” Already Being Tested
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143 views • May 06, 2021
A caller brings up a new overnight study suggest the use a Nano-bot driven self-assembling vaccine in the body as opposed to the frail temperature sensitive vaccine.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60941871831a8c14d93ac8a5
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60941871831a8c14d93ac8a5
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